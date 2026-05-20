Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Still No.1 in sales productivity
HORNBACH Group delivered a solid set of figures for the past business year. However, beyond mere financial metrics, two things stand out for the company: 1) HORNBACH was again able to increase market share in Germany and across Europe. And 2) the company achieved again the highest sales productivity among its German competitors as in the past. The outlook for the current fiscal year includes capital expenditures that significantly exceed the level of the previous fiscal year (EUR 220m). This underscores: HORNBACH will continue to grow profitably; a key focus is expansion in other European countries, where higher margins can be achieved. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.
You can download the research here: HORNBACH20260520
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60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2330876 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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