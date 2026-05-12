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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 16:23
28,050 Euro
-1,82 % -0,520
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,78027,89018:36
27,78027,89018:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 17:15 Uhr
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EQT AB: Bulletin from EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026

Today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") voted to support all proposals from the Board and the Nomination Committee. The resolutions passed included the following:

  • approval of the income statements and the balance sheets for EQT AB and the Group, respectively, for the fiscal year 2025;
  • dividend to the shareholders of SEK 5.00 per share to be paid in two installments. At the first installment SEK 2.50 per share is paid with the record date 15 May 2026. At the second installment SEK 2.50 per share is paid with the record date 1 December 2026. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear on 20 May 2026 and on 4 December 2026, respectively;
  • discharge of liability for the Board members and the CEO for the fiscal year 2025;
  • re-election of Brooks Entwistle, Diony Lebot, Gordon Orr, Jacob Wallenberg Jr, Marcus Wallenberg, Margo Cook and Richa Goswami as Board members, election of Jean Eric Salata and Jean-Pascal Tricoire as new Board members as well as election of Jean Eric Salata as new Chair of the Board;
  • re-election of KPMG AB as auditor;
  • approval of fees to the Board and auditor;
  • approval of the remuneration report presented by the Board;
  • adoption of guidelines for remuneration to executive management;
  • authorization for the Board to resolve upon issuances of new shares, convertible bonds and/or warrants;
  • authorization for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares;
  • reduction of the share capital through cancellation of ordinary shares held in treasury and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue; and
  • authorization for the Board to issue shares as part of the consideration for the acquisition of Coller Capital.

Additional information from the Meeting

Complete proposals regarding the resolutions by the Meeting in accordance with the above are available at https://eqtgroup.com/shareholders/corporate-governance. Minutes from the Meeting will be made available at https://eqtgroup.com/shareholders/corporate-governance no later than two weeks after the Meeting.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of more than three decades of developing companies across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT has EUR 269 billion in total assets under management (EUR 142 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 31 March 2026, within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in more than 25 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas and has more than 1,900 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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