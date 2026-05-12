Lindab AB: Annual General Meeting 2026 in Lindab International AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

12 May 2026

At the Annual General Meeting in Lindab International AB (publ) held today, the following resolutions were taken. The Meeting resolved the agenda items in accordance with the proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

Election of Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved to re-elect Peter Nilsson, Viveka Ekberg, Sonat Burman-Olsson, Anette Frumerie, Per Bertland, Marcus Hedblom and Staffan Pehrson as well as to elect Joonas Sandholm as members of the Board. Peter Nilsson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Election of Auditor

The Meeting resolved to re-elect the audit firm Deloitte AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Adoption of the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet and resolution regarding discharge from liability

The Meeting adopted the Company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets and discharged the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Dividend

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 5.60 per share distributed half-yearly of SEK 2.80 per share with record date 15 May and 3 November 2026.

Fees to the Board, the Auditor and the Board's committees

The Meeting resolved the fees to the Board as follows: The fee to the Chairman of the Board shall amount to SEK 1,550,000 and the fee to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting shall amount to SEK 600,000. The fee to each of the ordinary employee representatives shall amount to SEK 26,250. The total fee for the ordinary work of the Board amounts to SEK 5,750,000.

The Meeting resolved that the fees to the Board's committees shall be as follows:

The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive a fee of SEK 250,000 and each of the other members shall receive a fee of SEK 122,000. The Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall receive a fee of SEK 160,000 and each of the other members shall receive a fee of SEK 64,000. The total fee for the services of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee shall not exceed SEK 718,000.

The Meeting resolved that the Auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved account.



Resolution regarding the Nomination Committee

The Meeting resolved that the Nomination Committee shall consist of at least four members, one of whom shall be the Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Board shall, no later than at the end of the third quarter of the year before the Annual General Meeting, contact the three largest shareholders listed in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden as of 31 August each year, and request them to appoint their representative to the Nomination Committee without delay. If a shareholder refrains from exercising its right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee will pass on to the next largest shareholder that has not appointed a member of the Nomination Committee, whereby no more than ten shareholders need to be asked. The instruction to the Nomination Committee has also been updated regarding the handling of changes in ownership structure during the mandate period.

Approval of remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53a of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).

Long-term performance share plan and resolution on share delivery method and hedging

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to introduce a long-term performance share plan ("Performance Share Plan 2026") for key employees within the Lindab Group. The Performance Share Plan 2026 covers a total of up to 50 participants. Participation requires a personal investment in Lindab shares ("Investment Shares") and the participants will have the right to receive shares from Lindab, free of charge, subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions ("Performance Shares"). These performance conditions are linked to continued employment, the participant retaining their Investment Shares during the vesting period and the company's total shareholder return (TSR) reaching specified levels during the measurement period. The number of Performance Shares to which the participant is entitled to will be determined based on the number of Investment Shares purchased and held by the participant, multiplied by a certain multiplier.

The Meeting further resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire and transfer own shares for the purpose of securing the delivery of Performance Shares to participants and covering social security contributions and other costs associated with the plan. The maximum number of shares that may be transferred under the plan is 172,520 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.22% of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in Lindab. The total accounting cost of the plan is estimated at approximately SEK 9.3 million, excluding social security contributions, and the costs for social security contributions are estimated to amount to a further approximately SEK 8.4 million.



Authorisation for the Board to resolve on repurchase and transfer of own shares

The Meeting authorised the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on repurchase of own shares with a maximum of so many shares that the company's holding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company from time to time. The purpose of the authorisations is to give the Board the possibility to adjust the company's capital structure and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value and to be able to exploit attractive acquisition opportunities by fully or partly financing future acquisitions with the company's own shares.



Authorisation for the Board to resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The Meeting authorised the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. By resolutions in accordance with the authorisation, the number of shares may be increased by a number corresponding to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the number of outstanding shares in the company at the time when the Board first uses the authorisation. The purpose of the authorisation and the reasons for a potential deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights as set out above is to carry out and finance acquisitions of companies, part of companies or businesses or to strengthen the company's capital base and equity/assets ratio.

Contacts

Peter Nilsson

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379

Lindab Group. Quality ventilation for a better climate.

Lindab Group is one of Europe's largest ventilation groups and provides customers with complete ventilation solutions. High quality, easy installation and reliable delivery contribute to strong customer satisfaction, healthy indoor environments and sustainable buildings. In Scandinavia, the offering also includes roof, wall and rainwater drainage solutions. Within the building materials industry, Lindab Group has been ranked as the European sustainability leader.

Lindab Group, founded in 1959, is vertically integrated across the entire value chain - from machine manufacturing and production of products for air distribution and room ventilation, to distribution and logistics of both in-house manufactured and traded ventilation products.

The Group recorded sales of SEK 12,854 million in 2025 and operates in 19 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 45 percent of sales in 2025, the Nordic region for 41 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and other markets for 4 percent.

Lindab Group is headquartered in Grevie, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.