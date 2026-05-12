Paradox Interactive AB (publ): Bulleting from the Annual General Meeting in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) held on 12 May 2026

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) was held today, 12 May 2026. The AGM was carried out through advance voting (postal voting) as well as physical attendance of shareholders.

Financial statements and dividend

The AGM adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the group income statement and the group balance sheet for the 2025 financial year. The AGM resolved on ordinary dividend of SEK 5 per share in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, with 15 May 2026 as record date for dividends. Payment of the dividend is expected to be made by Euroclear on 20 May 2026.

Board of directors and auditor

The directors of the board and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025. In accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, the AGM resolved to re-elect Håkan Sjunnesson, Fredrik Wester, Mathias Hermansson, Linda Höglund and Andras Vajlok as directors of the board, to elect Lars Jörnow and Kaisa Salakka as directors of the board and to re-elect Håkan Sjunnesson as chairman of the board.

The AGM approved the nomination committee's proposal that remuneration of SEK 800,000 shall be paid to the chairman and of SEK 400,000 shall be paid to each of the ordinary board members elected by the AGM, except for to Fredrik Wester who has requested to not receive any remuneration. Further, it was resolved that remuneration of SEK 100,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and of SEK 75,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the remuneration committee, and that remuneration amounting to 75 percent of that of the relevant chairman shall be paid to the other members of the committees.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposals, Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB were re-elected as the company's auditor and it was resolved that the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Authorisation for the board of directors to resolve to repurchase and transfer own shares

The AGM resolved to approve the board's proposal to authorise the board to resolve to repurchase and transfer own shares from the date on which the company's shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Purchases may be made up to a maximum number of shares so that the company's holding of own shares after the purchase does not exceed 10 percent of the total number of shares in the company.

Authorisation of the board to resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The AGM resolved to approve the board's proposal to authorise the board to resolve to issue new shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The increase in the share capital may correspond to a dilution of a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital.

Implementation of Option Program 2026/2030 and directed issue of warrants and approval of transfer of warrants

The AGM resolved to implement an incentive program directed to certain of the company's employees. At full participation and exercise of the incentive program, the number of shares in the company will increase by approximately 0.72 percent.

Number of represented shares and votes

In total, 75,001,855 shares and votes were represented at the AGM, corresponding to 71.01 percent of the number of outstanding shares and votes of the company.



For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Wester, CEO Paradox Interactive

Alexander Bricca, CFO Paradox Interactive

Email: ir@paradoxinteractive.com

Phone: +4670-355 54 18

About Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive is one of the leading developers and publishers of strategy and management games for PC and consoles. The players are located all over the world but some of the biggest markets are North America, Western Europe and Asia. The game portfolio consists of popular franchises such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders and Victoria. Paradox Interactive also owns the World of Darkness brand catalog. In total, Paradox games have six million players each month.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ)'s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Premier under ticker PDX. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB. For more information, please visit www.paradoxinteractive.com.