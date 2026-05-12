(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE: (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE)
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights
Theoretical (1)
Exercisable (2)
April 30, 2026
2,276,108,151
2,276,108,151
2,226,005,863
|(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
|(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 50,102,288 treasury shares.
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies SE
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