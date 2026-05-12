L'Oréal Luxe: L'ORÉAL LUXE AND DATALAND REVEAL EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE GROUNDBREAKING OLFACTORY ART EXPERIENCE

TWELVE RAINFOREST-INSPIRED SCENTS CRAFTED BY L'ORÉAL LUXE IN COLLABORATION WITH REFIK ANADOL STUDIO AND THEIR LARGE NATURE MODEL, BECOME LIVING RESPONSIVE ARTWORKS AT THE WORLD'S FIRST OMNI-SENSORY MUSEUM OF AI ARTS.

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20, 2026, DATALAND, the world's first omni-sensory Museum of AI Arts co-founded by Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkiliç, opens in Los Angeles. With five galleries spanning 25,000 square feet and boasting an unprecedented 1.5 billion pixels, the museum debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Machine Dreams: Rainforest. For this collaboration, L'Oréal Luxe makes history as DATALAND's exclusive founding olfactory partner. Through innovative technology, twelve unique avant-garde olfactive imprints will be experienced by visitors as living scents, diffused in response to the artworks and each visitor's presence, translating digital dreams into scented, lived experiences.

This bold alliance is the ultimate expression of L'Oréal Luxe's "Culture de l'Écart": the drive to think differently, bridge high technology with raw human emotion. In a world-first convergence of visual art and responsive olfactory, DATALAND introduces a new paradigm of polysensorial experience. While Refik Anadol uses advanced computing to visualize billions of data points, the L'Oréal Fragrance Métier relies on its unparalleled olfactory mastery to craft captivating scents. Both are artists pushing the boundaries of their respective mediums.

Drawing from Refik Anadol Studio's Large Nature Model, L'Oréal Fragrance Métier leveraged its unique fragrance model to craft the twelve olfactive imprints, combining a singular expertise with an unparalleled level of innovation. Among them, Scent of Data blends clean musks and aldehydes to replicate the algorithmic pulsation of code, scenting the "mind" of the machine. Meanwhile, Scent of Rain delivers a hyper-realistic atmosphere of humid earth after rain, featuring the characteristic petrichor accord, headspace-captured, and earthy patchouli facets.

These scents are diffused through DATALAND's innovative smart-diffuser devices that react to the artworks and the visitor's presence. Reaffirming its unrivaled authority in luxury fragrance, L'Oréal Luxe moves scent out of the traditional bottle and into a permanent cultural institution. In this living museum, touch, taste, sight, sound, and scent amplify each other in a continuous, omni-sensory dialogue, triggering genuine emotions and profound memories.

"I have always deeply admired Refik Anadol's visionary artistic work. I am incredibly proud that L'Oréal Luxe is collaborating with him on DATALAND placing olfaction at the very center of the museum and pushing the boundaries of unexpected Fragrance creation." Cyril Chapuy, President, L'Oréal Luxe

"Fragrance is the ultimate language of emotion, a direct bridge to the soul that transcends reason. In response to Refik and Efsun's vision, our L'Oréal Fragrance Designers have shattered traditional boundaries to craft unfiltered sensory truths. Within DATALAND, we unveil the technical precision of our Métier through 'immersive scents' to leave a powerful, indelible emotional imprint." Karine Lebret, Fragrance Métier International Director, L'Oréal Groupe

"This collaboration with L'Oréal Luxe is a fascinating breakthrough. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what art can be. By combining artworks with a unique fragrance model, we are no longer just visualizing data, we are breathing life into it. I am thrilled to share this unique dialogue between human sensory experiences and machine intelligence with the world." Refik Anadol, Media Artist & Co-Founder

"Collaborating across disciplines has always shaped how we think and create; it is inseparable from our way of being. To co-create with L'Oréal Luxe on this groundbreaking olfactory experience for DATALAND's inaugural exhibition carries on our tradition of turning to fellow innovators to help realize our vision."Efsun Erkiliç, Artist and Co-Founder

About L'Oréal Luxe

At L'Oréal Luxe, defying the rules is not just a belief; it's our guiding principle. We see luxury beauty as a space of constant reinvention. Our mission is anchored in our unique "Culture de l'Ecart", an approach that challenges the status quo to master the balance between heritage and audacious innovation. With an unparalleled portfolio of 30 iconic brands and 30,000 luxury experts, L'Oréal Luxe is the undisputed leader of luxury beauty, ensuring each brand preserves its unique DNA while accelerating growth.

Communication L'Oréal Luxe

Mickael Roux, Mickael.ROUX@loreal.com

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