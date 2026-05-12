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WKN: A0LE05 | ISIN: FR0010386334 | Ticker-Symbol: KO2
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 14:02
4,166 Euro
-0,10 % -0,004
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1184,13818:45
4,1184,13818:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
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Clariane: Minutes of the General Meeting of 12 May 2026

Minutes of the General Meeting of 12 May 2026

Paris, 12 May 2026 - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Clariane (CLARI - ISIN: FR0010386334) was held on 12 May 2026 (the « General Meeting »), chaired by Sylvia Metayer, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, and attended by Sophie Boissard, Group Chief Executive Officer, Grégory Lovichi, Group Chief Financial Officer, Pierre Acquaviva, Secretary of the Board of Directors, members of the Board of Directors, Nicolas Truelle, Chairman of the Mission Committee, and the Statutory Auditors.

  • Governance

The terms of office of Sophie Boissard, Matthieu Lance, Guillaume Bouhours and Dr Markus Müschenich as Directors were renewed for three years.

The General Meeting also approved the appointment of Stéphanie Paix as Director for a term of office of three years in replacement of Anne Lalou, who had indicated that she did not wish to have her term of office as Director renewed at the General Meeting, as she no longer qualifies as an Independent Director having reached the 12-year term limit. The Board of Directors would like to thank Anne Lalou, whose experience and judgment have greatly contributed to the Board's discussions throughout her term of office.

  • Attendance at the General Meeting and record of decisions

At this General Meeting, 255,311,335 shares with voting rights and an identical number of exercisable voting rights were represented out of a total of 356,533,513 shares with voting rights, i.e. 71.61% of shares with voting rights. Predica did not take part in the vote on the 16th resolution (regulated agreements).

The General Meeting adopted all the resolutions supported by the Board of Directors, i.e. a total of 22 resolutions out of the 22 submitted for approval.

Full voting results will be available on the Company's website (www.clariane.com).

A replay of the General Meeting will be available on the « Investors » section of the Company's website (www.clariane.com).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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