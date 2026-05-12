The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of First General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

Result of First General Meeting

This announcement and the information contained in it are not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into, the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, in any member state of the EEA or in any other jurisdiction in which the same would be unlawful.

12 May 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the " Company")

Results of First General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the voluntary liquidation of the Company by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme"), the Board is pleased to announce that the Resolutions which were put forward at the First General Meeting held today have been approved by Shareholders on a show of hands.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:

Resolution Votes for (incl. discretionary) % Votes against % Total proxy votes cast Proxy votes cast (excl. votes withheld) 1 Votes withheld 1. To approve the reclassification of the shares in the capital of the Company as shares with "A" rights and shares with "B" rights and to approve changes required to the Company's articles of association. 37,268,904 98.26 661,315 1.74 37,930,219 23.19 84,217 2. To approve the Scheme; to further amend the Company's articles of association in order to implement the Scheme; and to instruct the Liquidators to give effect to the Scheme. 37,254,941 98.21 677,408 1.79 37,932,349 23.19 82,087

1 As a percentage of total voting rights

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 163,570,773. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Therefore, as at the date of this announcement the number of voting rights in the Company are 163,570,773.

The full text of the Resolutions can be found in the notice of First General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 17 April 2026 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at: https://www.diverseincometrust.com/documents/

Results of Scheme Elections

The Board also announces the following Elections in connection with the Scheme:

Rollover Option: 88,696,068 Ordinary Shares / 54.2 per cent. of issued share capital, which will be reclassified as Reclassified Shares with "A" rights, being the right to receive Sub-Fund Shares; and

Cash Option: 74,874,705 Ordinary Shares / 45.8 per cent. of issued share capital, which will be reclassified as Reclassified Shares with "B" rights, being the right to receive cash.

In accordance with the Scheme, eligible Shareholders that made no Election (and satisfied the KYC Requirements) have been deemed to have elected for the Rollover Option. Ordinary Shareholders who did not satisfy the KYC Requirements or who are otherwise Restricted Shareholders, have been deemed to have elected for the Cash Option.

In accordance with the timetable, the Ordinary Shares were disabled for settlement in CREST from 6:00 p.m. on 8 May 2026 and trading was suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 11 May 2026.

Expected Timetable

2026 Calculation Date 11.59 p.m. on 23 June Latest time and date for receipt of proxy appointments from Shareholders for the Second General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 24 June Reclassification of the Ordinary Shares 8.00 a.m. on 25 June Suspension of dealings in Reclassified Shares 7.30 a.m. on 26 June Second General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 26 June Appointment of the Liquidators 26 June Effective Date and Transfer Agreement executed and implemented 26 June Sub-Fund Shares issued pursuant to the Scheme 26 June First day of dealing in Sub-Fund Shares 29 June Contract notes expected to be despatched in respect of Sub-Fund Shares issued pursuant to the Scheme As soon as practicable following the Effective Date Cheques expected to be despatched and CREST payments made to Shareholders in respect of the Cash Option Expected to be around10 Business Days from the Effective Date Cancellation of listing of Reclassified Shares After the Effective Date

The times and dates set out in the expected timetable of events above and mentioned throughout this announcement may be adjusted by the Company in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified, as requested, to the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange and, where appropriate, Shareholders.All references to time in this announcement are to UK time.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

Enquiries

The Diverse Income Trust plc Andrew Bell, Chair Contact via Panmure Liberum Limited Premier Miton Group plc Gervais Williams, Martin Turner, Claire Long 0333 456 4560 Panmure Liberum Limited Alex Collins, Tom Scrivens, Ashwin Kohli 020 3100 2000

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45