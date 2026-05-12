

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published in the medical journal Science Progress examined the link between GLP-1 medications and hair loss among patients undergoing rapid weight loss, NewsNation reports.



According to the research, semaglutide and tirzepatide, sold under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, were associated with the highest reported rates of hair loss.



'Although infrequently classified overall, androgenetic alopecia and telogen effluvium were the predominant subtypes of hair loss reported,' the study stated.



Dr. Paradi Mirmirani, a contributor to the study, said the side effect was most commonly seen in patients taking higher doses of GLP-1 medications for obesity treatment or rapid weight loss. Meanwhile, cases were less frequent among people using lower doses to manage Type 2 diabetes.



The study also found that women were more likely than men to experience diffuse hair thinning while taking GLP-1 drugs, which researchers said could be linked to greater overall weight loss.



To help reduce the risk, Mirmirani recommended avoiding extreme calorie restriction and maintaining a balanced diet with adequate protein, iron and vitamin B12 intake. She added that patients experiencing active hair loss may benefit from over-the-counter topical minoxidil to help support regrowth. She further stressed that while patients should be aware of the potential side effect, there is no need for undue concern.



'Hair shedding can occur with some GLP-1 medications, especially with rapid weight loss - but it is usually temporary, reversible and manageable,' Mirmirani told SFGATE. 'With good counseling, steady weight loss and attention to nutrition, most patients can continue therapy safely.'



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