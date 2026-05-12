Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 2A Listing Statement with the CSE providing disclosure on the new business model in connection with its proposed change of business from the food industry to a technology company, with a focus on artificial intelligence ("AI") software and digital assets (the "Change of Business"), as previously announced by the Company in its press release dated July 7, 2025. Although the Company's focus will be AI technology, it will continue to operate it legacy business in the food industry.

In accordance with the policies of the CSE, completion of the Change of Business is subject to a number of conditions, including CSE acceptance and shareholder approval. The Company obtained the requisite shareholder approval on November 20, 2025 at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. The Company is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures, and the exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "targeted," "expects," "plans," "anticipated," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Completion of the proposed Change of Business is subject to a number of conditions, including CSE acceptance and approval. There can be no assurance that Change of Business will be completed as proposed or at all. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made in this press release concerning the Company, please refer to the continuous disclosure record of the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297215

Source: Two Hands Corporation