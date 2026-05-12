

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuclear technology company Oklo Inc. (OKLO) on Tuesday reported a wider first-quarter loss, as research and development expenses and general and administrative costs increased sharply year-over-year.



Net loss widened to $33.07 million, or $0.19 loss per share, from a net loss of $9.81 million, or $0.07 loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses surged to $51.25 million from $17.87 million last year. Research and development expenses increased to $27.05 million from $7.85 million a year ago, while general and administrative expenses climbed to $24.20 million from $10.03 million.



Loss from operations widened to $51.25 million from $17.87 million in the prior-year quarter.



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