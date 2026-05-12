

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marty Makary is stepping down from his role as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after a little more than a year, wrapping up a tenure marked by internal conflict and criticism from notable organisations.



Makary, a surgeon and health policy researcher, came to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic as a vocal opponent of public health restrictions and often appeared on Fox News. He was appointed to lead the FDA during President Donald Trump's second term.



Throughout his time in this position, he launched initiatives to speed up drug approvals, such as promoting the use of artificial intelligence in regulatory processes and simplifying clinical study requirements. Still, these efforts were often overshadowed by issues like a high turnover rate, policy disagreements, and worries that political priorities were affecting scientific decisions.



Makary also faced backlash from anti-abortion groups regarding the FDA's review of Mifepristone, as well as from vaping companies that claimed the agency was dragging its feet on approving products.



His deputy, Vinay Prasad, stirred up controversy with decisions related to vaccines and the oversight of specialty drug reviews. The agency experienced numerous departures among senior career staff, leading to reports of low morale and instability within operations.



With Makary's resignation, there's now uncertainty about a number of policy initiatives that remain unfinished; many of these weren't formally established and could easily be undone by whoever takes over next.



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