Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Matthew Woodin as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 12, 2026, subject to approval from the TSXV.

Woodin joins Kovo with more than 15 years of financial leadership experience in the healthcare sector, spanning provider organizations, payer systems, and multi-state operations. He has served in senior executive roles overseeing strategic financial management, corporate reporting, regulatory compliance, and capital planning across organizations with revenues exceeding $100 million. Woodin has led complex financial operations through periods of rapid growth, including scaling infrastructure across multiple states and executing mergers and acquisitions resulting in significant enterprise value creation. He is recognized for leveraging advanced data analytics and financial modeling to drive operational efficiency, inform strategic decision-making, and support sustainable growth.

Woodin holds a Master of Accounting from Purdue University, a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University, and a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Utah. He is currently pursuing his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

"I am thrilled to join Kovo as Chief Financial Officer and contribute to the company's continued growth, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients and stakeholders," said Woodin.

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Source: Kovo+ Holdings Inc.