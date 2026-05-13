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WKN: A2DNVL | ISIN: CA89131L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: S8QN
Stuttgart
12.05.26 | 20:32
0,044 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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TORQ RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0420,05112.05.
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 03:38 Uhr
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Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options, subject to customary stock exchange approvals, for the purchase of 600,000 common shares to new director, John Eren who was elected at the Company's recent shareholder meeting. The options are exercisable at C$0.10 and expire five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant and 12.5% every three months thereafter.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace
CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by some of the principal forward-looking statements. See Torq's Annual Information Form filed April 29, 2024, at www.sedarplus.ca for disclosure of the risks and uncertainties faced in this business.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/torq-resources-grants-stock-options-1166352

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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