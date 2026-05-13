

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. (ALL.AX) revealed earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at A$805.5 million, or A$1.309 per share. This compares with A$970.3 million, or A$1.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to A$3.028 billion from A$3.034 billion last year.



Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$805.5 Mln. vs. A$970.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$1.309 vs. A$1.54 last year. -Revenue: A$3.028 Bln vs. A$3.034 Bln last year.



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