

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CJ Logistics (000120.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company totaled 34.6 billion Korean won, down 3.4% year-over-year from 35.8 billion won. Operating income was 92.1 billion won, increased 7.9% from 85.4 billion won, last year.



First quarter sales were 3.21 trillion Korean won, up 7.4% compared to 2.99 trillion won in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of CJ Logistics are trading at 97,700 Korean won, up 2.09%.



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