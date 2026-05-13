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WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker-Symbol: ADI1
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 18:04
20,220 Euro
+0,80 % +0,160
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,04020,06007:00
20,04020,08012.05.
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 06:48 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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THE ADECCO GROUP Q1 2026 RESULTS

Strong revenue growth, share gains and improved profitability, supported by rigorous execution

ZURICH, Switzerland, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Accelerating organic revenue growth of +5.3% TDA yoy
  • Continued strong market share gains: Group +365 bps, Adecco +210 bps vs. key competitors
  • By GBU, Adecco, +7% yoy, with growth in all regions, led by Americas +15%, APAC +8% and EMEA excl. France +7%. Akkodis -1% yoy; LHH -1% yoy
  • Healthy 18.8% gross margin, -40 bps yoy, reflecting current business mix
  • EBITA €148 million excl. one-offs, +24% yoy
  • Robust 2.6% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, +20 bps yoy: higher volumes and pricing, rigorous cost management driving improved profitability, with productivity +4% yoy and DDR >100%
  • Operating income €127 million, +28% yoy; Net income €69 million, +41% yoy
  • Basic EPS €0.41, +40% yoy; Adjusted EPS €0.50, +6% yoy
  • Strong 94% LTM cash conversion, operating cash flow -€178 million, working capital absorption driven by stronger revenue growth, and in line with normal seasonality
  • ND/EBITDA -0.2x yoy, consistent with year-end 2025 deleveraging
  • Continuation of positive momentum in volumes to date this quarter

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"Our strategy combined with rigorous execution delivered a strong start to 2026 and sustained our momentum. Growth and cost discipline are improving profitability. This marks our fourth quarter of growth: at 5.3% year-on-year. We gained another 365 basis points of share, while maintaining healthy gross margins and robust EBITA.

"Adecco continues to outperform the market with growth across all regions and double digit increases in Iberia, Nordics, North America, Latin America and Asia. Akkodis is stabilizing revenues and improving profitability. LHH achieved a double digit EBITA margin, driven by strong growth in Career Transition and Ezra.

"Our tech agenda advanced with further agentic AI deployments across new markets on our digital platform, lifting fill rates and reducing time to fill, while enhancing the candidate and recruiter experience."

Full Press Release

Webcast Details | Investors & Analysts

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0) 79 876 09 21

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608173/5966668/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-q1-2026-results-302769974.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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