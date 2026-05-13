

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Obayashi Corporation (OBA.F) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY173.759 billion, or JPY249.42 per share. This compares with JPY145.355 billion, or JPY202.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to JPY2.586 trillion from JPY2.591 trillion last year.



Obayashi Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY173.759 Bln. vs. JPY145.355 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY249.42 vs. JPY202.91 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.586 Tn vs. JPY2.591 Tn last year.



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