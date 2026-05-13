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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 08:00
158,20 Euro
+0,64 % +1,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,20158,1508:31
157,10158,2008:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASTRAZENECA
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC158,20+0,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.