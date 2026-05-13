Agreement includes license for Owkin's AI Scientist, K Pro, for three years.

As part of this license, Owkin will develop novel biopharma agents for AstraZeneca, usable through K Pro.

This will include capabilities to quickly analyze and forecast the competitive landscape for specific pharmaceutical targets, assets, and trials.

Owkin, the agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to revolutionize drug discovery and development, today announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to build biopharma agents as part of their three-year licensing of K Pro Owkin's AI Scientist for biopharma decision making. K Pro brings multimodal data and specialized biological agentic AI to each step of the value chain.

Under the three-year licensing agreement, Owkin will lead the end-to-end development of AI agents to run on K Pro, integrated within AstraZeneca's IT infrastructure and decision workflows. The new agents' functionality is intended to help AstraZeneca's decision-making teams access timely, data-rich insights for complex competitive intelligence questions, reducing reliance on manual analysis within established governance, security, and enterprise standards.

"At Owkin, we believe the future of the pharmaceutical industry is agentic," said Thomas Clozel, CEO and co-founder of Owkin. "Our experience, multimodal data, and agentic infrastructure allows us to build various complex agents supporting our pharmaceutical partners, including competitive intelligence agents to support quick decisions by executives."

This new agreement builds on Owkin's previous work with AstraZeneca to develop an AI gBRCA pre-screen solution for breast cancer. Ongoing results from this project were published at ESMO where the BRCAura RUO solution was found to rule out approximately 40% of patients unlikely to carry gBRCA mutations with a high sensitivity of 93%1. This work now continues at Waiv, the recent spin-out of Owkin's diagnostic division, while Owkin continues to focus on its core aim developing biological artificial superintelligence to understand complex biology.

About Owkin

Owkin is an agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to solve problems in biology where human researchers alone have failed.

Owkin builds K Pro an AI Scientist for pharmaceutical research and strategic decision-making. K Pro orchestrates a suite of AI skills and tools to decode complex biology, accelerate research, and dramatically increase productivity.

K Pro is built on Owkin's unrivalled multimodal patient data network, state-of-the-art AI for biology and decade of experience working with pharmaceutical partners.

1. Tchita, O. et al. Development and validation of BRCAura: A histology model to predict germline BRCA1/2 mutations from HR+/HER2- breast cancer images. ESMO 2025 published poster 327P.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260512749977/en/

Contacts:

US MEDIA CONTACT

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

UK MEDIA CONTACT

Alistair Jennings

alistair.jennings@owkin.com

EU MEDIA CONTACT

Malika Labou

malika.labou-ext@owkin.com