LEGO Fonden: Agnete Kirk Kristiansen Appointed Chair of the LEGO Foundation

BILLUND, DK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / At the LEGO Foundation's annual meeting, the Board of Directors elected Agnete Kirk Kristiansen as Chair of the Board. As fourth generation member of the Kirk Kristiansen family, owners of the LEGO Group, she becomes only the fifth Chair of the Foundation since it was founded in 1986.

Agnete Kirk Kristiansen has served as Deputy Chair of the LEGO Foundation since 2023 and replaces her brother Thomas Kirk Kristiansen who steps down to assume the position of Deputy Chair. In addition to her role at the LEGO Foundation, Agnete Kirk Kristiansen also serves as Deputy Chair of KIRKBI A/S, the family-owned holding and investment company that owns 75% of the LEGO Group.

As ascending Chair, Agnete Kirk Kristiansen highlighted the role of the LEGO Foundation in building a brighter tomorrow for children around the world:

I am truly honored to step into the role as Chair of the LEGO Foundation and to continue our important work for children. The foundation holds a very special place in our family and has done so ever since it was established more than 40 years ago. A deep sense of responsibility to make a positive difference for children runs through our family and I strongly believe that every child should have the opportunity to thrive and grow. I am proud to contribute to this mission and help carry it forward.

The change in chair takes place the year after Agnete stepped into the role as chair of non-profit foundation Ole Kirk's Fond. With the transition, the fourth generation of the owner family is broadening its engagement and commitment to active ownership.

Descending Chair Thomas Kirk Kristiansen said:

It has been a privilege to chair the LEGO Foundation for the past 10 years, and I am very happy to now pass on the role to Agnete. She is deeply committed to the LEGO Foundation mission, and I know she will do her utmost to further the cause of securing a childhood for all. During her tenure as Deputy Chair, she has played an integral part in shaping the foundation's current strategy and as she steps into the role as Chair, we further widen the active ownership and engagement from the family across the LEGO ecosystem.

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen has served as Chair of the LEGO Foundation since 2016 and in that period the foundation has committed grants of more than DKK 15 billion (EUR 2 billion) through partner organisations across the globe to improve children's outcomes.

For 40 years, the LEGO Foundation has been focused on giving back and building a better world for children. We are very mindful of the trust families and communities place in us, and it is not a responsibility we take lightly. Even in the most challenging settings, the foundation can help put a smile on a child's face, lift up learners of all abilities and change life paths. We do so with the utmost sensitivity and responsibility, said Agnete Kirk Kristiansen.

In addition to safeguarding the continued development and success of the LEGO Group as part-owner, the LEGO Foundation pursues its philanthropic mission to support initiatives within education, research, and child development through funding of and close collaboration with organisations such as Brac, IRC, UNICEF, Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and others.

Further changes to the LEGO Foundation Board

In addition to Agnete and Thomas Kirk Kristiansen changing roles as Chair and Deputy Chair, the LEGO Foundation Board of Directors at its May meeting also elected as member of the Board Ingrid Stange, who brings a wealth of experience in philanthropy, education and non-profit leadership. Further, both Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, former CEO of the LEGO Group, and El Hadji Amadou Gueye Sy (As), former Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, left the Board after 16 and four years of service respectively to the LEGO Foundation.

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen thanked the two departing Board members for their long-standing commitment to the foundation:

We look very much forward to welcoming Ingrid, who brings highly complementary expertise to the board. At the same time, I thank As for bringing invaluable insights and experience to help shape our work.

I would also like to extend my sincerest gratitude to Jørgen for his unwavering dedication to the foundation. During his extensive tenure, Jørgen has been instrumental in defining our vision and strategy while never losing sight of the children we are here to serve.

Additionally, Malou Aamund, who has served on the Board since 2021, stepped into the role of Second Deputy Chair of the Foundation.

ENDS

Biography: Agnete Kirk Kristiansen

LEGO Foundation

2026 - Chair of the Board of Directors

2023 - 2026 Second Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors

From 2008 Member of the Board of Directors

KIRKBI A/S

2024 - Deputy Chair of the Board

Centre for ADHD+, Aarhus, Denmark

Founder

Ole Kirk's Fond

2025 - Chair of the Board

Degree

Psychology, Aarhus University, 2010

Additional roles, present and past:

Executive Manager, KIRK83 Holding ApS

Member of the Advisory Board, Ruca

Representative of the fourth generation of the LEGO owner family

Extensive experience in family-owned companies, long-term stewardship and board work

LEGO Foundation Board of Directors

Agnete Kirk Kristiansen - Chair

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen - First Deputy Chair

Malou Aamund - Second Deputy Chair

Hilary Pennington - Member of the Board

Ingrid Stange - Member of the Board

LEGO Foundation Board of Directors Chairs

1986 - 1993: Gotfred Kirk Kristiansen (2nd-generation LEGO owner)

1993 - 2000: Bent Skov

2000 - 2016: Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen (3rd-generation LEGO owner)

2016 - 2026: Thomas Kirk Kristiansen (4th-generation LEGO owner)

2026 - Agnete Kirk Kristiansen (4th-generation LEGO owner)

About LEGO Fonden:

The LEGO Foundation is a Danish corporate foundation entrusted with 25 % ownership of the LEGO Group. The Foundation works with partners around the world to support children's needs and champion the dignity of childhood. Through both philanthropic donations and impact investments the Foundation exists to build the conditions and create the space for every child, everywhere, to thrive and grow.

More information about the LEGO Foundation can be found at: https://www.legofoundation.com/

Contact information:

Mads Hvitved Grand

mads.hvitved.grand@legofoundation.com

SOURCE: LEGO Fonden

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/agnete-kirk-kristiansen-appointed-chair-of-the-lego-foundation-1166141