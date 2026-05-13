

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) reported a profit for full year of JPY134.876 billion



The company's bottom line totaled JPY134.876 billion, or JPY193.07 per share. This compares with JPY140.062 billion, or JPY190.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to JPY3.479 trillion from JPY3.235 trillion last year.



Isuzu Motors Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY134.876 Bln. vs. JPY140.062 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY193.07 vs. JPY190.75 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.479 Tn vs. JPY3.235 Tn last year.



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