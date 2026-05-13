

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), a distributor of chemicals and ingredients, on Wednesday reported a lower first-quarter profit, as weaker demand led to reduced volumes and a decline in sales.



Profit before tax fell to €147 million from €193 million in the same period last year.



Operating EBITA declined 17.9% to €217 million compared with €264 million in the prior year.



Operating EBITDA came in at €306 million versus €355 million previously.



Net profit attributable to Brenntag shareholders decreased to €98 million from €135 million, with earnings per share at €0.68 compared with €0.93 a year earlier.



Sales declined 10.1% to €3.662 billion from €4.072 billion in the prior year period. On an FX-adjusted basis, sales dropped 5.1%.



Brenntag reiterated its full-year operating EBITDA outlook of €1.150 billion to €1.350 billion.



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