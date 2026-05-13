

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fervo Energy (FRVO), announced that it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 70 million Class A common shares, at $27.00 per share.



The Geothermal energy company's offer increased by 14,444,445 shares from the originally proposed 55,555,555 shares.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on May 13, under the ticker symbol 'FRVO'.



Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 10,500,000 shares, the company said in a statement.



The offering is expected to close on May 14.



J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Barclays acted as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering.



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