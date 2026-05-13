Novo Nordisk A/S: Wegovy pill delivered 21.6% weight loss in early responders and doubled mobility improvement, according to new Novo Nordisk data at ECO2026

Almost a third of adults taking Wegovy pill (oral semaglutide 25 mg) were early responders to treatment, achieving an average of 13.2% weight loss after four months and 21.6% weight loss at the end of the OASIS 4 clinical trial 1 .





pill (oral semaglutide 25 mg) were early responders to treatment, achieving an average of 13.2% weight loss after four months and 21.6% weight loss at the end of the OASIS 4 clinical trial . Nearly eight in 10 people with poor physical function who took the Wegovy pill almost doubled their ability to move, including bending over, standing comfortably and staying active, compared to placebo 2 .





pill almost doubled their ability to move, including bending over, standing comfortably and staying active, compared to placebo . The ORION indirect treatment comparison and the OPTIC patient preference studies, now published (abstract) at the European Congress on Obesity, demonstrated that Wegovy pill provides greater weight loss than orforglipron and has lower odds of stopping medication due to side effects3-5.





Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 May 2026 - Novo Nordisk today presented new sub-analyses from the phase 3 OASIS 4 clinical trial at the European Congress on Obesity 2026 (ECO2026) in Istanbul, Türkiye, showing how well Wegovy pill (oral semaglutide 25 mg) works in adults living with obesity compared with placebo1,2.

The new findings show that nearly one in three adults (28.8%) who responded early to the Wegovy pill - meaning =10% weight loss by week 16 - achieved 13.2% weight loss by week 16 of treatment1. This group of Wegovy pill early responders went on to achieve 21.6% weight loss by the end of the trial (week 64), while people who did not meet the 'early response' criteria still went on to achieve 11.5% weight loss1. This meant that both groups achieved clinically meaningful weight loss by the end of the trial1.

"It is important for patients and healthcare professionals to understand that there are differences in the early rapidity of weight loss following initiation of treatment with oral semaglutide 25 mg, and how this can signal the longer-term degree of weight loss that may be achieved," said Prof. W. Timothy Garvey, MD, Department of Nutrition Sciences, University of Alabama at Birmingham. "While the clear majority of patients can expect clinically significant weight loss, these data can be helpful in managing dose escalation, patient expectations and the achievement of treatment goals."

In addition to substantial weight loss, a separate analysis of the OASIS 4 trial, also presented at ECO2026, showed that when taking Wegovy pill, nearly eight in 10 people who had poor physical function achieved clinically meaningful changes in function scores (77.3% vs 42.9% in the placebo group)2. These scores assess aspects of physical function such as range of motion and stamina6. This group of people also achieved similar weight loss to that seen in the overall Wegovy pill group2.

"The evidence base supporting the benefits of the Wegovy pill continues to grow. In addition to offering unmatched weight-loss efficacy in an oral obesity treatment, the data now underscores the meaningful improvements people can see in their day-to-day lives. Things many may take for granted, like the ability to stand for a length of time or simply bending down, can all be impacted by excess weight," said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo Nordisk. "These analyses of our trial data expand our understanding of the broader benefits of Wegovy pill, while reaffirming its best-in-class efficacy, tolerability and safety profile."

Data supporting the ORION and OPTIC analyses, also presented and published at ECO2026, showed that Wegovy pill delivered greater weight loss and lower odds of treatment discontinuation due to side effects than orforglipron3,4. The ORION indirect treatment comparison showed that Wegovy pill demonstrated significantly greater mean weight loss than orforglipron 36 mg, and orforglipron was associated with ~14 times higher odds of stopping medication due to gastrointestinal side effects3. In the OPTIC patient preference study, 84% of survey respondents favoured a treatment profile similar to Wegovy pill compared with that of orforglipron4.

The data presented at ECO2026 reaffirm the primary results of the OASIS 4 trial, where adults with a body mass index (BMI) of =30 (or =27 with =1 weight-related complication) taking Wegovy pill showed an average 17% weight loss compared with 2.7% in the placebo group, and a consistent safety profile with the GLP-1 receptor agonist treatment class7.

About obesity

Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management8-10. One key misunderstanding is that this is just a lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off8,10. Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health and the environment11,12.

About the OASIS 4 trial13

OASIS 4 was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Wegovy pill (oral semaglutide 25 mg) in adults with obesity (BMI =30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI =27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, without type 2 diabetes. Participants were randomised 2:1 to receive the Wegovy pill or placebo once daily for 64 weeks. The safety and tolerability profile for Wegovy pill in OASIS 4 was consistent with that observed for semaglutide. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, and the vast majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time, consistent with the GLP-1 receptor agonist class5,7.

About Wegovy

Wegovy is approved as once-daily Wegovy pill (semaglutide tablet 25 mg) by the FDA and once-weekly Wegovy injections (2.4 mg and 7.2 mg) by the FDA, EMA and other regulatory authorities worldwide14,15. Wegovy pill is currently pending marketing approval from the EMA and other regulatory authorities. Wegovy is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults with obesity or overweight and in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. It is approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as death, heart attack or stroke in adults with known heart disease and either obesity or overweight14,15. Furthermore, Wegovy injection is indicated to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction in paediatric patients aged 12 years and older14,15. It is approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not in those with cirrhosis of the liver14. Semaglutide has been extensively examined in clinical development programmes and real-world evidence studies, and has cumulatively accumulated 49 million patient-years of exposure.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Novo Nordisk Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

usmediarelations@novonordisk.com Novo Nordisk Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com



Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com



Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com





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References:

1. Garvey WT, Birkhan O, Naveen R, et al. Early Responders to Oral Semaglutide 25 mg: A Post Hoc Analysis of the OASIS 4 Trial. Poster presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2026; 12-15 May 2026; Istanbul, Türkiye.

2. Rubino D, Birkhan O, Garvey WT, et al. Efficacy of Oral Semaglutide 25 mg in People with Overweight or Obesity and Poor Physical Function. Poster presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2026; 12-15 May 2026; Istanbul, Türkiye.

3. Michalak W, Laugesen C, Rathor N, et al. Oral Semaglutide vs Orforglipron in Obesity - An Indirect Comparison. Oral presentation at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2026; 12-15 May 2026; Istanbul, Türkiye.

4. Bell ST, Traina A, Bhavsar J, et al. Preferences for Obesity Medications Among People With Overweight or Obesity. Late-breaking poster presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2026; 12-15 May 2026; Istanbul, Türkiye.

5. Novo Nordisk press release. Wegovy pill demonstrated greater weight loss than orforglipron and lower odds of stopping medication due to side effects in a new indirect comparison to be presented at Obesity Medicine Association 2026. Available at: https://www.novonordisk.com/content/nncorp/global/en/news-and-media/news-and-ir-materials/news-details.html?id=916526 Last accessed: May 2026.

6. Kolotkin RL, Williams VSL, Ervin CM, et al. Validation of a new measure of quality of life in obesity trials: Impact of Weight on Quality of Life-Lite Clinical Trials Version. Clin Obes. 2019;9:e12310.

7. Wharton S, Lingvay I, Bogdanski P, et al. Oral Semaglutide at a Dose of 25 mg in Adults with Overweight or Obesity. N Engl J Med. 2025;393:1077-1087.

8. Kaplan LM, Golden A, Jinnett K, et al. Perceptions of Barriers to Effective Obesity Care: Results from the National ACTION Study. Obesity. 2018;26:61-69.

9. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH, et al. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obesity Reviews. 2017;18:715-723.

10. Garvey WT, Mechanick JI, Brett EM, et al. American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and American College of Endocrinology Comprehensive Clinical Practice Guidelines for Medical Care of Patients with Obesity. Endocr Pract. 2016;22 Suppl 3:1-203.

11. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Adult obesity facts. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/adult-obesity-facts/index.html. Last accessed: May 2026.

12. World Obesity Federation. World Obesity Atlas 2024. Available at: https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/wof-files/WOF_Obesity_Atlas_2024.pdf. Last accessed: May 2026.

13. ClinicalTrials.gov. Research Study Looking at How Well Semaglutide Tablets Taken Once Daily Work in People Who Have a Body Weight Above the Healthy Range (OASIS 4). Available from: https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05564117 Last accessed: May 2026.

14. Wegovy (semaglutide): US Prescribing Information. [online]. Available at: https://www.novo-pi.com/wegovy.pdf. Last accessed: May 2026.

15. Wegovy (semaglutide): Summary of Product Characteristics. [online]. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/wegovy-epar-product-information_en.pdf Last accessed: May 2026.

16. Novo Nordisk A/S. Data on file.

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