HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13.5.2026 AT 9:00 EEST



Huhtamäki Oyj announces final results of voluntary tender offer for its notes maturing in 2027

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Huhtamäki Oyj ("Huhtamäki") announces the final results of the invitation made by Nordea Bank Abp (the "Offeror") to the holders of the outstanding notes maturing in 2027, issued by Huhtamäki (the "Notes"), to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "TenderOffer").

The capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the tender offer memorandum dated May 5, 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). The Tender Offer expired on May 12, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) and no further Notes can be tendered for purchase in the Tender Offer.

The Offeror (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Issue Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) will accept for purchase an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 250,000,000 of Notes validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Proration Factor is 96.63 per cent. Following the application of the Proration Factor, each acceptance amount will be rounded down to the nearest EUR 100,000 in nominal value.

The Offeror will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes accepted for purchase from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date on which interest was paid for the Notes to (but excluding) the Settlement Date in respect of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The final results of the Tender Offer are as follows:

Description of the Notes ISINCode Outstanding nominalamount Amount accepted for purchase (the "Final Acceptance Amount") Purchase Price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount of the Notes (per cent. of the nominal amount of the Notes) Proration Factor EUR 500,000,000

4.250 per cent. sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes due June 9, 2027 FI4000523550 EUR 375,000,000 EUR 250,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes EUR 101,300 (101.30 per cent.) 96.63 per cent.

The Settlement Date will be on or about May 18, 2026.

The Notes purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled. The Notes not purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding, subject to the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Contact Details:

Dealer Managers:

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG:

tel. +44 20 7986 8969

email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

Nordea Bank Abp:

tel. +45 6136 0379

email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Tender Agent:

Nordea Bank Abp:

tel. +45 6136 0379

email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Corporate Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 105 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer. If any holder of the Notes is in any doubt as to the contents of the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial, accounting, regulatory and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any person whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and the Tender Offer shall not be deemed to constitute an offer to holders of the Notes in any jurisdiction where registration or other requirements would make such offer unlawful. Neither the Offeror, the Dealer Managers nor Huhtamäki makes any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. The information, statements and opinions contained in this announcement do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

United States: The Tender Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly in or into, and cannot be accepted, directly or indirectly, from, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (each, a "U.S. Person")). This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication. The Notes may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States or by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly mailed or otherwise sent, transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees, trustees or agents) in, into or from the United States or to any persons located or resident in the United States or to any U.S. Person and persons receiving this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum must not mail, send, transmit, distribute or forward it or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer in, into or from the United States. Any person accepting the Tender Offer shall be deemed to represent to the Offeror, the Tender Agent and the Dealer Managers such person's compliance with these restrictions. Any purported acceptance of Notes in the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a breach or violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Notes made by, or by any person acting for the account or benefit of, a U.S. Person or by a person located in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted.

United Kingdom: The communication of this announcement by Huhtamäki, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA"). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to: (1) those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order")) or (2) persons who are within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order or (3) any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order.

Italy: None of the Tender Offer, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer has been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa ("CONSOB") pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Tender Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy ("Italy") as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and article 35-bis, paragraphs 4 and 7(a) of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

France: Neither this release nor the Tender Offer is being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France ("France"). This release or the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document or material relating to the Tender Offer may be distributed in France only to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and in accordance with Articles L.411-1 and L.411-2 of the French Code monétaire et financier. Neither this Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other such offering material has been or will be submitted for clearance to or approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers.