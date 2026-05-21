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WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 10:48
26,780 Euro
-0,07 % -0,020
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,76026,90013:38
26,80026,84013:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
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Huhtamäki Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21.5.2026 AT 14:00 EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Huhtamäki has received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA) from the Finnish Cultural Foundation on May 21, 2026. According to the notification, the Finnish Cultural Foundation's shareholding of Huhtamäki Oyj's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of ten percent on May 21, 2026.

The total position of Finnish Cultural Foundation according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.72% 7.72%8,319,263
Position of previous notification (if applicable)14.4% 14.4%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI00090004598,319,263 7.72%
SUBTOTAL A8,319,263

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Corporate Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 105 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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