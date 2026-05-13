

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wix.com, Ltd. (WIX), on Wednesday, reported net loss in the first quarter despite higher revenue compared with the previous year. The company also maintains its full-year 2026 guidance.



For the first quarter, net loss came in at $57.5 million, or $1.02 per share.



Adjusted net income for the period was at $42.5 million, or $0.68 per share



Revenue increased to $541.17 million from $473.65 million in the previous year.



The company's bookings increased to $584.99 million from $510.91 million in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company is maintaining its previous full-year 2026 outlook and continues to expect both bookings and revenue to grow at mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.



For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue to grow at a mid-teens percentage on a year-over-year basis.



On Tuesday, Wix.com closed trading 4.32%, 3.43 cents lesser at $75.88 on the Nasdaq. Overnight, the stock is further trading 1.19%, 0.90 cents lesser at $74.98.



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