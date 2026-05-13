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WKN: A14355 | ISIN: FI4000153309 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FR
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:11
0,478 Euro
-2,35 % -0,012
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4800,49410:02
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2026 08:26 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron to Present New BEXMAB Translational and Clinical Data in HR-MDS at EHA 2026

Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON) (LSE:FARN) - New translational insights and clinical efficacy will be showcased at EHA 2026, with further context discussed during a post-EHA webcast on 15 June 2026

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunotherapies, today announces that an abstract for its BEXMAB Phase 1/2 study has been accepted as a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress, taking place in Stockholm, Sweden, 11-14 June 2026.

The BEXMAB study investigates bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). This acceptance marks a continuation of the scientific momentum established in 2025, where bexmarilimab abstracts were showcased across five major global oncology and hematology conferences.

"These data provide important new insight into how bexmarilimab acts within the bone marrow microenvironment when combined with azacitidine. Understanding the immune and blast-level changes associated with treatment is key as we seek to improve outcomes for patients with higher-risk MDS, where therapeutic options remain limited," said Dr. Mika Kontro, Principal Investigator of the BEXMAB study and Associate Professor at University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Hematology.

The data to be presented at EHA will dive into the details of the mechanism of action of bexmarilimab plus azacitidine in MDS, describing the treatment-induced immune cell changes in the bone marrow and its effect on malignant blasts. These translational insights, complement the robust clinical efficacy, featuring a 45% complete remission (CR) rate in treatment-naïve higher-risk (HR)-MDS and a 14.5-month median overall survival in the relapsed/refractory setting. These outcomes notably surpass historical benchmarks for SoC azacitidine as a monotherapy.

Abstract details:

  • Title: Translational insights and clinical efficacy with bexmarilimab and azacitidine in HR-MDS in the BEXMAB phase 1/2 study

  • Session: Poster Session 1

  • Presentation Time/Date: Friday, 12 June (18:45 - 19:45 CEST)

Post-EHA webcast

Faron will host a live webcast on Monday, 15 June 2026, following the EHA Congress. The webcast will be hosted by Faron management and will feature Dr. Mika Kontro, Principal Investigator of the BEXMAB study and presenting author of Faron's EHA poster.

The webcast will focus on the broader clinical and scientific context of the BEXMAB programme and will include a live Q&A session.

Registration is now open at: https://faron.videosync.fi/eha-2026

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-to-present-new-bexmab-translational-and-clinical-data-in-hr-mds-at-eha-2026-1166378

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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