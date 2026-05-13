

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (329180.KS), on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 781.2 billion from KRW 219.2 billion in the prior year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 2.83 trillion from KRW 12.86 trillion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to KRW 19.06 trillion from KRW 170.87 trillion in the previous year.



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is currently trading 2.12% higher at KRW 723,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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