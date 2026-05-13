

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - InPost S.A. (INPST.AS) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at PLN114.6 million, or PLN0.23 per share. This compares with PLN183.7 million, or PLN0.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.9% to PLN3.862 billion from PLN2.951 billion last year.



InPost S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: PLN114.6 Mln. vs. PLN183.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: PLN0.23 vs. PLN0.37 last year. -Revenue: PLN3.862 Bln vs. PLN2.951 Bln last year.



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