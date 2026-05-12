Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Appointment of Michael J. Hennigan as New Independent Director

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Company" or "KYN") announced today the appointment of Michael J. Hennigan as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Following the retirements of William R. Cordes and Barry R. Pearl earlier this year, the appointment of Mr. Hennigan brings the Company's Board to six members, five of whom are independent.

Michael J. Hennigan is a highly accomplished energy executive, with several decades of leadership experience in the refining and midstream sectors. Mr. Hennigan most recently served as Executive Chairman of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) and MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) until his retirement in December 2025, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of MPC and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPLX.

Mr. Hennigan joined MPLX in 2017 and has held senior leadership roles spanning refining, logistics and midstream operations. Prior to joining MPLX, Mr. Hennigan was President of Crude, NGL and Refined Products of the general partner of Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Mr. Hennigan began his career at Sunoco, Inc., where he spent more than three decades in roles of increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunoco Logistics.

Mr. Hennigan currently serves on the boards of The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) and Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike to KYN's Board of Directors," said Jim Baker, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Mike brings a wealth of knowledge from his long career in the energy industry and extensive experience in the midstream sector. His perspective leading one of the largest and most complex energy platforms in North America will be an invaluable resource to our Board. As the energy and power infrastructure landscape continues to evolve, we believe Mike's insights will further enhance our ability to capitalize on opportunities and deliver long-term value for KYN's stockholders," concluded Mr. Baker.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company's most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

The Company pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Distribution amounts are not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor's specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company's investment objectives will be attained.

Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or cef@kayneanderson.com.