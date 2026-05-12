Linamar Corporation Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) today announced detailed results of the votes cast for two motions held during the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, May 12, 2026 in Guelph, Ontario, as set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular, for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation.

Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld # of Shares - # of Shares - Linda Hasenfratz 35,369,043 72%

13,872,009 28%

Jim Jarrell 38,106,876 77%

11,134,176 23%

Mark Stoddart 31,215,480 63%

18,025,572 37%

Lisa Forwell 44,379,068 90%

4,861,984 10%

Terry Reidel 30,220,974 61%

19,020,078 39%

Dennis Grimm 46,793,580 89%

5,567,887 11%



Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders were asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.

Votes For Votes Withheld # of Shares - # of Shares - Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP 46,793,580 95%

2,719,800 6%



Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 87 manufacturing locations, 18 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.2 billion in 2025. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

Contact:

Andrea Bowman

Linamar Corporation

Tel: 519.836.7550