Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 12 May 2026 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 21 May 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 22 May 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 26 May 2026. The expected payment date is 2 June 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.