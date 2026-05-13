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WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 10:01
17,940 Euro
-0,77 % -0,140
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,02018,04010:11
18,02018,04010:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 06:36 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 12 May 2026 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 21 May 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 22 May 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 26 May 2026. The expected payment date is 2 June 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.