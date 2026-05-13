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WKN: A1C7HT | ISIN: EE3100007857 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Coop Pank AS consolidated results for April 2026

Coop Pank's financial results in April 2026:

  • In April, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,500 and number of active clients increased by 300. By the end of the month number of clients reached 232,800 and number of active clients reached 110,400. Over the year, customer base has grown by 9%.
  • Volume of the bank's customer deposits decreased by 23 million euros, reaching 2.1 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 16 million and deposits of private customers increased by 7 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms decreased by 46 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits increased by 16%.
  • The bank's loan portfolio increased by 29 million euros over the month and reached 2.18 billion euros by the end of April. Home loans portfolio increased by 6 million euros, corporate loans portfolio increased by 19 million euros. Leasing and consumer financing portfolios increased altogether by 4 million euros. Over the year, the bank's loan portfolio has increased by 17%.
  • In April, the loan impairment cost was 0.3 million euros.
  • Compared to the first four months of last year, the bank's net income has increased by 10% and expenses have increased by 14% during the same period this year.
  • The bank earned net profit of 2.8 million euros in April, which is 51% more than in the same period last year.
  • In April, Coop Pank's return on equity was 14% and the cost-income ratio was 51%.

Comment by Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank:

"Loan demand strengthened during the spring period, in line with seasonal trends, and we continue to see solid growth across both the loan and leasing portfolios. After a prolonged period, the automotive market is also showing signs of recovery, providing additional impetus to the growth of leasing volumes. The increase in interest income continues to be supported by the six-month Euribor remaining stable at the 2.4-2.5% level.

At the General Meeting of Shareholders held in April, the financial results for the previous financial year and the dividend distribution were approved, and a new composition of the Supervisory Board was elected. A decision was also taken to launch a share buyback programme, under which the first repurchases were completed already in April. At the end of April, we distributed a dividend of 6.5 euro cents per share, amounting to a total of EUR 6.7 million. As a domestic bank, we are particularly pleased that 96.5% of this amount was received by Estonian individuals and companies.

In April, we also strengthened the bank's capital base by successfully completing the settlement of a EUR 15 million subordinated bond issuance. At the same time, we redeemed the oldest subordinated bonds in the amount of EUR 10 million, with settlement completed at the beginning of May. In addition, in April we generated EUR 0.3 million in extraordinary net income from the sale of a property in Riga that had remained in the portfolio for more than a decade."

Monthly and quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 232,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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