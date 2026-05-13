

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breeze Acquisition Corp. II (BREZU), a blank check company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12.50 million units at $10.00 per unit to raise $125 million.



The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on May 13, under the symbol 'BREZU'.



Each unit includes one ordinary share and one right. Upon a business combination, each right converts to one-fifth of an ordinary share.



The shares and rights will later trade separately on the Nasdaq, under the symbols 'BREZ' and 'BREZR'.



The offering is expected to close on or about May 14.



The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.875 million units to cover over-allotments.



IB Capital LLC and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. are acting as book-running managers of the offering.



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