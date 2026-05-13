

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax Group plc (SPXSF), a thermal energy and fluid technology solutions provider, on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook after reporting trading in line with expectations during the first four months of the year.



The company said it continues to expect mid-single-digit organic growth in group revenue for 2026, ahead of industrial production growth, along with an improvement in adjusted operating profit margin on an organic basis.



For the four-month period ended April 30, 2026, Spirax Group reported organic growth in line with expectations across all businesses, ahead of industrial production growth. Group revenue rose at a mid-single-digit rate on an organic basis, while adjusted operating profit margin improved organically compared with the same period last year.



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