

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY5.002 trillion, or JPY872.47 per share. This compares with JPY1.153 trillion, or JPY194.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY7.799 trillion from JPY7.244 trillion last year.



SoftBank Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY5.002 Tn. vs. JPY1.153 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY872.47 vs. JPY194.85 last year. -Revenue: JPY7.799 Tn vs. JPY7.244 Tn last year.



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