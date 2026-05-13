

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (3088.T) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY55.776 billion, or JPY139.89 per share. This compares with JPY54.675 billion, or JPY133.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to JPY1.117 trillion from JPY1.062 trillion last year.



MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY55.776 Bln. vs. JPY54.675 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY139.89 vs. JPY133.81 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.117 Tn vs. JPY1.062 Tn last year.



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