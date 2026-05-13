Teleste Corporation: Teleste Launches 1.8 GHz AC Series Amplifiers to Support Today's Networks and Tomorrow's Needs

New AC1800 and AC2800 allow cable operators to renew 1.2 GHz amplifier sites today while keeping the option to move to 1.8 GHz later-without rework.

TURKU, Finland, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste today announced the launch of AC1800 and AC2800, two compact 1.8 GHz broadband amplifiers designed for European cable operators renewing their active networks for higher capacity and superior service quality.

Across Europe, network evolution is already happening before full frequency migration. 1.8 GHz RF passives are being deployed not only in 1.8 GHz networks, but also in networks that still operate at 1.2 GHz. AC1800 and AC2800 bring the same logic to the active plant: operators can renew amplifier locations for today's 1.2 GHz requirements while installing 1.8 GHz downstream capability from day one.

For operators with a clear 1.8 GHz roadmap, the new AC Series is a visible upgrade. For operators still deciding when - or even whether - to make the next frequency step, it is a stealthgrade: ordinary amplifier renewal that quietly puts the next spectrum option in place.

"The question is no longer whether the next amplifier should be 1.2 GHz or 1.8 GHz," said Mika Kavanti, Head of Sales at Teleste Networks in Europe. "When a 1.8 GHz amplifier is also an excellent choice for demanding 1.2 GHz networks, the decision becomes much simpler: renew once, keep both options open."

Designed for European street cabinets, AC1800 and AC2800 combine high RF performance, compact mechanics, controlled power consumption and rugged outdoor reliability. They bring 1.8 GHz capability into the space, power, and thermal conditions that operators already manage every day.

The amplifiers also include smart functions as standard. Automatic control features are built into the product, while an optional transponder can be added when remote communication and network management access are required.

Early customer engagement indicate strong interest in the new AC Series, with first customer deployments planned for 2026.

At ANGA COM in Cologne, visitors can explore Teleste's new 1.8?GHz-ready amplifiers alongside its 1.8?GHz passive portfolio at Teleste stand C12, Hall 8.

About Teleste

Teleste Oyj (HEL: TLT1V) offers an integrated portfolio of products and services that helps build and run a better-networked society. Our solutions deliver broadband and television services, enhance safety in public places, and support the use of public transport. With solid industry expertise and a strong drive for innovation, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, please visit www.teleste.com

Media Inquiries

Teleste - Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications, linda.kallas@teleste.com

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