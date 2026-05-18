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Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
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WKN: 615402 | ISIN: FI0009007884 | Ticker-Symbol: EIA
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 14:42
40,940 Euro
+0,24 % +0,100
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OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
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41,18041,24016:57
41,20041,22016:57
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Teleste Corporation: Teleste and Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, partner to bring AI-driven automation to cable network operations

TURKU, Finland, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Networks and Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the digital transformation of cable network operations. As cable operators upgrade toward 10G-capable infrastructure and face rising expectations for reliability and performance, the collaboration enables a shift from reactive maintenance to proactive, automated, and predictive, data-driven operations.

Cable networks generate vast amounts of operational information, yet much of it remains underutilized. Teleste and Polystar are integrating cable network technologies with Polystar's cloud-native analytics, AI-driven insights, and automation layers, enabling operators to unlock the full value of their network data.

The joint solution transforms this data into actionable intelligence that improves service quality, reduces manual field work, and enhances operational efficiency. Operators gain real-time visibility across their networks, enabling proactive service assurance, predictive maintenance, and automated network operations that lower OPEX and improve customer experience. Polystar solutions are already trusted by more than 100 communications service providers worldwide, bringing proven automation expertise to the cable domain.

The partnership will initially focus on Europe and North America, where operators are rapidly modernizing their networks. The collaboration helps operators maximize the performance of their existing infrastructure while preparing for the next generation of cable technology. As networks scale and become more complex, the joint solution enables operators to deliver superior customer experience and make smarter, data-driven investment decisions.

"We are excited to accelerate the next wave of innovation by leveraging advanced analytics, and automation capabilities for the benefit of our customers. As network performance expectations rise and infrastructure investments accelerate, maintaining high service quality is becoming increasingly critical for cable operators. Through our partnership with Polystar, Elisa Industriq, we can rapidly unlock the value of the extensive data assets available within cable networks," said Ulf Andersson, EVP of Teleste Networks.

"Cable operators are under pressure to deliver flawless service quality while managing increasingly complex networks. By combining Teleste's deep cable expertise with Polystar's leading AI-driven analytics and automation capabilities, we enable operators to turn data into actionable intelligence and accelerate their journey toward autonomous operations," said Georgios Baltoglou, CEO of Polystar, Elisa Industriq.

More information and interview requests:
Teleste - Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications, linda.kallas@teleste.com
Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, +358 50 305 1605

About Teleste

Teleste (HEL: TLT1V) offers an integrated portfolio of products and services that helps build and run a better-networked society. Our solutions deliver broadband and television services, enhance safety in public places, and support the use of public transport. With solid industry expertise and a strong drive for innovation, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. Teleste is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, please visit www.teleste.com.

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses?- camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle - serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com.

About Polystar

Polystar is a global leader in data-driven service assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. Its solutions convert complex network data into actionable intelligence that enhances customer experience and operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 100 service providers across 55 countries, Polystar supports operators in optimizing multi-vendor, cloud-native, and on-premises networks. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Polystar is part of Elisa Industriq and is certified under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013. elisaindustriq.com/polystar.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-and-polystar--part-of-elisa-industriq--partner-to-bring-ai-driven-automation-to-cable-networ,c4349565

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleste-and-polystar-part-of-elisa-industriq-partner-to-bring-ai-driven-automation-to-cable-network-operations-302774751.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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