

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY54.587 billion, or JPY130.47 per share. This compares with JPY48.453 billion, or JPY115.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to JPY195.365 billion from JPY169.604 billion last year.



Capcom Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY54.587 Bln. vs. JPY48.453 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY130.47 vs. JPY115.84 last year. -Revenue: JPY195.365 Bln vs. JPY169.604 Bln last year.



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