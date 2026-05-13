Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG
Q1-26: solid start into FY 2026
The first quarter was characterized by continued weak consumer sentiment and the disposal of the northern European business of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands. As a result, revenue for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 318.7m, representing a decline of 13.7% compared with the prior-year figure of EUR 369.1m. Excluding the divestitures and currency effects, the decline in revenue on an adjusted basis amounted to 8.3%. The operating EBIT came in at EUR 17.2m (Q1-25: EUR 24.1m), which also mirrors the divestments.
All in all, the figures-which reflected a challenging market environment-came as no great surprise. We therefore confirm Our Buy recommendation and the EUR 30.50 TP..
You can download the research here: VILLEROY20270513
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60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
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2326922 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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