Original-Research: Villeroy & Boch AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



13.05.2026 / 09:49 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Villeroy & Boch AG Company Name: Villeroy & Boch AG ISIN: DE0007657231 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 13.05.2026 Target price: 30.50 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Q1-26: solid start into FY 2026



The first quarter was characterized by continued weak consumer sentiment and the disposal of the northern European business of the Gustavsberg and Vatette brands. As a result, revenue for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 318.7m, representing a decline of 13.7% compared with the prior-year figure of EUR 369.1m. Excluding the divestitures and currency effects, the decline in revenue on an adjusted basis amounted to 8.3%. The operating EBIT came in at EUR 17.2m (Q1-25: EUR 24.1m), which also mirrors the divestments.

All in all, the figures-which reflected a challenging market environment-came as no great surprise. We therefore confirm Our Buy recommendation and the EUR 30.50 TP..



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