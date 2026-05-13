

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP), on Wednesday reported that its net income increased in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 2.49 trillion from KRW 2.33 trillion in the previous year.



Operating income jumped to KRW 3.78 trillion from KRW 3.75 trillion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to KRW 24.40 trillion from KRW 24.22 trillion in the previous year.



On Tuesday, Korea Electric Power closed trading 5.28%, 0.78 cents lesser at $13.98 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is further trading 0.86%, 0.12 cents lesser at $13.86.



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