

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day high of 1.2189 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.2143.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.5936 from an early high of 0.5952.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 93.65 and 1.9760 from early an early more than a 2-week high of 94.04 and a 6-day high of 1.9680, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.20 against the aussie, 0.58 against the greenback, 92.00 against the yen and 2.00 against the euro.



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