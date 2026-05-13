

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated in April to the highest level in nearly two years, driven primarily by higher transport charges amid rising fuel prices, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.3 percent increase in March. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in May 2024.



Inflation based on transportation rose to 5.3 percent in April from 3.1 percent as costs for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment surged by 20.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 1.7 percent from 0.5 percent, while housing and utility costs dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, following a 0.7 percent increase in March.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a slower pace of 2.4 percent yearly in April versus 2.5 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP remained flat.



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