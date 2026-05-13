

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 13.05.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS BYTES TECHNOLOGY PRICE TARGET TO 360 (390) PENCE - 'HOLD' - BERENBERG RAISES GRIFFIN MINING PRICE TARGET TO 340 (300) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS ON THE BEACH GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 314 (345) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS LANCASHIRE PRICE TARGET TO 612 (623) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS INTERTEK TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 5850 PENCE - RPT/PEEL HUNT STARTS HELIOS TOWERS WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 290 PENCE



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