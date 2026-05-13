

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - The Slovakian economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose an unadjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in the March quarter, following a 1.0 percent increase in the prior quarter.



The overall growth was driven by household final consumption expenditure and a positive foreign trade balance, while investment showed a decline.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth improved somewhat to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP expanded at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2026.



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