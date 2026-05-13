Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed an agreement with LEROY MERLIN Romania, a retailer specializing in construction, home improvement, decoration, and gardening, to expand its regional distribution centre at CTPark Bucharest West to 48,500 sqm.

The announcement was made during the groundbreaking ceremony for the company's new, custom-built facility, located at Europe's largest industrial park, with a total planned leasable area of nearly 1.5 million sqm.

LEROY MERLIN, part of the French ADEO Group, signed the agreement for its new, custom-built 48,500 sqm distribution centre. This is now under construction in Phase 1 of the project, with handover scheduled for February 2027. The project represents a strategic milestone in the partnership between the two companies and reinforces CTPark Bucharest West's position as a key logistics hub in Romania and in the wider Central and Eastern European region.

The deal is structured around LEROY MERLIN's specific operational and technical requirements, with a strong emphasis on flexibility in building configuration, adaptable layouts, fast delivery timelines, and full customisation of the space. CTP was selected following a pitch process and was considered a trusted partner thanks to its experienced team and proven ability to deliver complex, large-scale developments efficiently, end-to-end.

The final decision was driven by CTPark Bucharest West's competitive advantages, including its strategic location, developed infrastructure, flexibility, and long-term growth potential, as well as the quality of the park's onsite amenities and integrated services. From an operational perspective, the chosen solution delivers clear benefits, including cost-efficient operations, proximity to Bucharest, and direct access to major road infrastructure, with immediate connectivity to the A1 motorway.

Ronald Binkofski, MD for Romania at CTP, said: "This agreement reflects our ability to truly adapt to our clients' needs and to deliver solutions that go beyond standard industrial space. We worked closely with LEROY MERLIN to shape a project that supports both their current operations and future growth, combining flexibility, efficiency and long-term scalability. CTPark Bucharest West continues to prove itself as a strategic location for companies looking to optimise their supply chains and expand in Romania."

Ionu? Vasile, Leader Supply Chain LEROY MERLIN Romania, commented: "Meeting our customers' needs requires dependable, high-quality logistics infrastructure that supports efficient and flexible operations. This partnership will help us further optimise our logistics and fulfilment capabilities, providing the capacity and adaptability needed to maintain strong service standards and respond effectively to changing market demands."

Beyond standard specifications, the project integrates a series of advanced technical features designed to support operational efficiency and safety. These include multiple loading chambers for equipment configured according to the client's layout; a dedicated passenger car parking area with separate circulation and direct connection to the main building via an elevated walkway, which eliminates the interaction between pedestrians and truck traffic; and enhanced fire protection systems aligned with the latest regulations. This further demonstrates CTP's capacity to deliver tailored, growth-ready real estate solutions that support the long-term operational and strategic objectives of its clients.

Located at the western edge of Bucharest near the city's most densely populated area, CTPark Bucharest West offers excellent workforce access and optimal conditions for last-mile logistics. The park benefits from direct connectivity to the A1 motorway Romania's main transport corridor while metro stations such as Pacii and Preciziei are within a short driving distance, supporting efficient employee access. The park also features onsite amenities such as a canteen, medical facilities, green areas, and CTP's state-of-the-art Clubhaus park community centre, creating an efficient and attractive working environment for clients.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. CTP's ready-built factories and warehouses serve over 1,700 clients, ranging from large blue-chip tenants to local SMEs, with whom CTP build?s long-term partnerships, illustrated by its high client retention rate of around 90% and repeat business: over 70% of all new business comes from existing clients expanding with us. CTP certifies all new buildings according to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring its commitment to sustainable development. For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

About LEROY MERLIN

LEROY MERLIN, part of the French ADEO Group, is the European leader in the DIY market, with a history of more than 100 years as a retailer specializing in construction, home improvement, decoration, and gardening.

ADEO's network includes more than 1,000 stores across 20 countries, serving 500 million residents and professionals. The group brings together 150,000 colleagues, empowered within a culture of intrapreneurship and driven by a shared purpose: to be useful to ourselves, others, communities, and the wider world by providing efficient and responsible home improvement solutions.

In Romania, LEROY MERLIN operates 25 stores and employs nearly 3,500 people across 16 cities: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Ploie?ti, Pite?ti, Bra?ov, Constan?a, Sibiu, Suceava, Târgu Mure?, Bacau, Ia?i, Timi?oara, Oradea, Târgovi?te, and Arad.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513726972/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk