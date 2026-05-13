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WKN: A41YW2 | ISIN: KYG6693P1220 | Ticker-Symbol: W9V0
NASDAQ
12.05.26 | 21:59
1,260 US-Dollar
-1,56 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBO.AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBO.AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 11:00 Uhr
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Robo.ai Inc.: Robo.ai Appoints Abu Dhabi Tech Executive as CTO of the Newly Acquired AI Data Processing Company, Neurovia

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), following its acquisition of Neurovia AI Limited, today announced that the Board of Directors of Neurovia AI has appointed Mansoor Ali Khan as its Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Khan will be leading the development of proprietary edge-processing and data compression technologies, and overseeing the product adaptation and application to the AI industry clients.

Mr. Khan brings more than two decades of international technology management experience, with a proven capability in implementing information and data solutions. Of the past twenty years, Mr. Khan has worked in the United Arab Emirates with some of the largest technology or holding companies, including two IHC (the most valuable holding company in the Middle East) companies, Aleria LLC and Modon Holding, ZAFCO (leader in automotive supply), and Al-Futtaim. He served previously as CTO of Aleria LLC and Group Director- Technology of Modon Holding, and worked as a Senior technology consultant with Capgemini in USA and India working for large financial houses such as HSBC and Mogen Stanley in his early career.

Mr. Khan has deep expertise in managing high-concurrency, large-scale data environments across the Middle East and global markets. A recipient of multiple technology awards such as Gulf CIO100 Awards for IT innovation etc, Mr. Khan's extensive experience in deploying complex digital transformations at a national infrastructure level is uniquely suited to Neurovia's mission of establishing a hardware-agnostic data standard for the physical AI era.

Mr. Khan's technical leadership is critical to transitioning Neurovia's technology from advanced algorithms into scalable, global-standard infrastructure. By leveraging his deep understanding of international technology standards and Middle Eastern digital ecosystems, Neurovia is positioned to resolve the critical bottlenecks in data storage and transmission.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI Limited (www.neuroviaai.ae) is a provider of AI data processing and compression technology. The company focuses on AI video compression, edge computing, and real-time analysis to resolve data transmission and computation bottlenecks. By building low-latency data infrastructure for the physical AI era, Neurovia supports applications across autonomous driving, smart cities, unmanned devices, and smart manufacturing.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building a leading global artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate "AI Software, Intelligent Hardware, and Smart Assets" to construct a unified AI operating system and an ecosystem empowered by blockchain, pioneering an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated; for further details, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Robo.ai Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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