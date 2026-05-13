

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB25.476 billion, or RMB10.36 per share. This compares with RMB12.382 billion, or RMB5.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB1.506 billion or RMB0.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to RMB243.380 billion from RMB236.454 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB25.476 Bln. vs. RMB12.382 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB10.36 vs. RMB5.17 last year. -Revenue: RMB243.380 Bln vs. RMB236.454 Bln last year.



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